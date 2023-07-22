Mr. Arun Misra currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zinc Business and has been leading Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited. He was previously appointed as Deputy CEO of HZL in November 2019 and elevated to CEO & Whole-Time Director from August 2020. Since June 2022, Mr. Misra has also been overseeing the operations and growth of Vedanta Zinc International in South Africa. His achievements include becoming the first-ever Indian Chairperson of the International Zinc Association and being Vice President of the Indian Institute of Mineral Engineers. Mr. Misra's leadership has garnered accolades, including the 'CEO of the Year' award, and under his guidance, HZL has retained its prominent position in corporate responsibility assessments within the mining and metal industry.

