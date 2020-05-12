MUMBAI : Punters made commodities major Vedanta’s share price rally 12.19% on Tuesday, crossing the likely delisting price of ₹87.5 apiece suggested in the company’s exchange notification on the BSE late on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has offered to buy out public shareholders of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd and then voluntarily delist the metals and mining conglomerate from the BSE and NSE. Vedanta Ltd’s board will meet on 18 May to discuss the delisting offer.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed at ₹89.30 on the exchange. VRL’s delisting offer is priced at ₹87.5 per equity share, a premium of 9.9% over Monday’s closing market price of ₹79.6 on the BSE.

VRL has requested the board of directors of Vedanta Ltd to convene a board meeting to consider and approve the delisting proposal and seek the approval of the company’s shareholders by a special resolution.

Vedanta’s plans to sell a minority stake in its Cairn Oil and Gas, its local oil exploration unit, stalled after the recent collapse in crude prices, taking down the business’ valuation with it. The promoter group, including VRL, owns 50.14% of Vedanta Ltd while the rest 49.48% is held by public shareholders. Billionaire Anil Agarwal, who controls the Vedanta group, has in the past delisted VRL itself from the London Stock Exchange, preferring to let the the Indian subsidiary trade in the domestic market.

