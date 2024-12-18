Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal lauded US President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to create jobs and attract investments to the US by allowing expedited approval and permits to a certain category of businesses and people.

Mining major Vedanta Group's Chairman Anil Agarwal backed President-elect Donald Trump's call to companies and entrepreneurs to invest in the United States in exchange for receiving full approvals and permits.

“Creating good jobs is the number 1 priority everywhere in the world," Agarwal said in his post on the social media platform LinkedIn on Wednesday, December 18.

In his post, the Vedanta chairman backed Trump, saying that the move was a "job-creating investment" for the country.

“US President-elect Donald Trump lays out the red carpet and signals a green light for job-creating investment," Agarwal noted.

The billionaire mining tycoon also highlights India's job creation goal, stating that the country is focused on delivering prosperity to its 1.4 billion people.

"Self-certification followed by verification instead of prior clearances and land acquisition via a digital platform can be game changers," he pointed out.

Trump's post, reshared by Agarwal, was about providing “fully expedited approvals and permits." As per the post, the approvals will include environmental clearances.

“Any person or company investing one billion dollars, or more, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. Get Ready To Rock," said the US President-elect in the post shared by Agarwal on Wednesday.

Vedanta Ltd shares closed 1.28 per cent lower at ₹496.65 on Wednesday, compared to ₹503.10 at the previous market close.

Netizens react Social media users highlighted the importance of job creation and the role of corporations in sustainability. Arvind Singh, CEO of Quest on the FRONTIER, termed reducing barriers and simplification of approval process as smart moves to attract investment and boost growth.

“This approach could set a strong example for global economies," he said.

"While job creation is crucial, equally important is to ensure that investments are directed toward sustainable and future-proof industries," said Rahul Sharma, the chief executive officer and managing director of iPLON India.

Others like Mayur Gugliya appreciated the idea of self-certification and digital platforms streamlining land acquisitions