Cairn Oil & Gas appoints Steve Moore as COO

In his new role Moore will deliver operational performance, leading technical assurance, HSE governance and business excellence.
New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd’s Cairn Oil & Gas, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Steve Moore as its chief operating officer (COO).
Prior to this, Moore was technical director and chief growth officer at Energean plc, a European listed E&P company.
“Having previously held positions with Shell, Maersk and Mubadala, Moore has over three decades of extensive international experience in technical, operations and executive leadership roles," the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the appointment, Nick Walker, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said Moore brings a track record of growing reserves and production through the application of technical expertise and the latest technology.
He will also have a key role to apply the latest technical expertise and technology to the exciting growth opportunities within the Cairn resource portfolio.
Cairn Oil & Gas is committed to increasing India’s domestic crude oil and gas production with a vision to contribute 50% of India’s production and adding reserves and resources, the company said.
As one of the fastest developing economies, India is seeking to achieve energy self-sufficiency through a marked reduction in oil imports, which currently account for 85% of national consumption, it added.