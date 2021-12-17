As Indian-origin techies continue to spearhead global technology companies, the latest to join the rank is former Microsoft and RingCentral executive Anand Eswaran. He has been roped in as the new chief executive officer (CEO) by Veeam.

Eswaran will replace William H. Largent at Veeam, who will be moving to his new role as the chairman of the board of directors.

Eswaran’s appointment marks yet another Indian-origin executive being promoted to the top post across IT organisations. On November 29 this year, India-born Parag Agarwal was elevated as the new Twitter chief, after Jack Dorsey decided to step down from the position.

Other India-born tech CEOs across the world includes Arvind Krishna of IBM; Sundar Pichai of Google; Satya Nadella of Microsoft; Shantanu Narayen of Adobe Inc and Raghu Raghuram of VMware.

Eswaran was earlier leading RingCentral as its President and Chief Operating Officer. RingCentral said recently the company’s numbers showed $1.6 billion in revenues, which was a 39% jump from the previous fiscal.

Prior to RingCentral, Eswaran was the Corporate Vice President in Microsoft’s commercial enterprise and public sector businesses.

“Anand brings extensive experience in developing new business models, executing on market expansion and driving growth with an inclusive purpose-led and people-first culture," said Largent, who has served as Veeam’s CEO for over 13 years.

“Veeam has a unique opportunity to break away as we sit in the middle of the data ecosystem, with the most robust ransomware protection and ability to protect data wherever it may reside," said Eswaran.

Veeam currently has about 400,000 customers and crossed $billion in revenues for the 2021 fiscal. The company provides solutions for data migration and protection of data across hybrid cloud environments.

