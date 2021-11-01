CS Venkatakrishnan will replace Jes Staley as CEO of Barclays with immediate effect. According to Barclays website, CS Venkatakrishnan (“Venkat") was head of global markets, co-president of Barclays Bank PLC, and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Barclays, based in New York.

Prior to his appointment as head of global markets and co-president of BBPLC in October 2020, Venkat served as chief risk officer at Barclays. Prior to joining Barclays in 2016, he worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, holding senior roles in asset management where he was chief investment officer for approximately $200 billion in global fixed income, as well as in investment banking, and in risk. Venkat is the executive sponsor for Embrace, the global multi-cultural network at Barclays.

Venkat holds S.B., S.M. and Ph.D. degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Incoming CEO Venkatakrishnan said he will continue plans to transform the organization.

Staley of Barclays bank stepped down following what that bank's board described as a “disappointing" report by the UK's Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jes Staley says he will contest the findings. The bank said on Monday that “the investigation makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein's alleged crimes."

Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan lockup in August 2019, a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.