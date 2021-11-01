Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People / Venkatakrishnan named CEO of Barclays after Jes Staley steps down

Venkatakrishnan named CEO of Barclays after Jes Staley steps down

Prior to joining Barclays in 2016, Venkatakrishnan worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994 
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Venkatakrishnan will take over as CEO of Barclays with immediate effect

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CS Venkatakrishnan will replace Jes Staley as CEO of Barclays with immediate effect. According to Barclays website, CS Venkatakrishnan (“Venkat") was head of global markets, co-president of Barclays Bank PLC, and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Barclays, based in New York.

CS Venkatakrishnan will replace Jes Staley as CEO of Barclays with immediate effect. According to Barclays website, CS Venkatakrishnan (“Venkat") was head of global markets, co-president of Barclays Bank PLC, and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Barclays, based in New York.

Prior to his appointment as head of global markets and co-president of BBPLC in October 2020, Venkat served as chief risk officer at Barclays. Prior to joining Barclays in 2016, he worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, holding senior roles in asset management where he was chief investment officer for approximately $200 billion in global fixed income, as well as in investment banking, and in risk. Venkat is the executive sponsor for Embrace, the global multi-cultural network at Barclays.

Prior to his appointment as head of global markets and co-president of BBPLC in October 2020, Venkat served as chief risk officer at Barclays. Prior to joining Barclays in 2016, he worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, holding senior roles in asset management where he was chief investment officer for approximately $200 billion in global fixed income, as well as in investment banking, and in risk. Venkat is the executive sponsor for Embrace, the global multi-cultural network at Barclays.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Venkat holds S.B., S.M. and Ph.D. degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Incoming CEO Venkatakrishnan said he will continue plans to transform the organization. 

Staley of Barclays bank stepped down following what that bank's board described as a “disappointing" report by the UK's Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

Jes Staley says he will contest the findings. The bank said on Monday that “the investigation makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein's alleged crimes."

Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan lockup in August 2019, a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges. (With Agency Inputs)

MINT PREMIUM See All

Why recent reforms aren't enough to bring telecom secto ...

Diamonds are forever; bluechip stocks, not so much

The surprise profit surge at private sector banks

Margin relief may cheer Emami’s investors

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!