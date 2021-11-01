Venkatakrishnan named CEO of Barclays after Jes Staley steps down

Prior to his appointment as head of global markets and co-president of BBPLC in October 2020, Venkat served as chief risk officer at Barclays. Prior to joining Barclays in 2016, he worked at JP Morgan Chase from 1994, holding senior roles in asset management where he was chief investment officer for approximately $200 billion in global fixed income, as well as in investment banking, and in risk. Venkat is the executive sponsor for Embrace, the global multi-cultural network at Barclays.