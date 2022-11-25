Kamath hires ex-ICICI man for Jio Fin1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:29 AM IST
Manish Singh, a former ICICI Bank executive, is the first lateral hire made by Kamath, who was earlier this month appointed as chairman for a five-year term
K.V. Kamath, recently appointed chairman of Jio Financial Services, has entrusted a former colleague from ICICI Bank to help build a team for the youngest business under the Reliance conglomerate.