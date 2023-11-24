Veteran tycoon Vijaypat Singhania regret handing over business to son Gautam Singhania, speaks on Nawaz Modi: Report
Vijaypat Singhania, father of Raymond boss Gautam Singhania, spoke about his son's separation from his wife, Nawaz Modi. He admitted to making a mistake by giving his son everything.
Raymond's founder, Vijaypat Singhania, in an interview to Business Today, expressed his regrets about handing over his business entirely to the current Managing director, Gautam Singhania.
