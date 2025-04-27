Vijay Kedia’s 3-minute-long musical investment lessons have a Kishore Kumar twist: ‘Zindagi ko samriddh hai banana’

Ace investor Vijay Kedia, known for his solid advice on investments, has shared a video on social media educating market enthusiasts with his tips. But there is a twist.

Advertisement

The video is not a regular one. Instead, Vijay Kedia sings his own rendition of Kishore Kumar's evergreen song ‘Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana’, incorporating his own lyrics that are actually some golden investing lessons for all.

Watch the video here

Advertisement

Vijay Kedia's investing lessons In the opening lyrics of the song, Vijay Kedia sings “Zindagi ko samriddh hai banana, kharch karne se pahle bachana (Have to make life fulfilling, better to be safe before spending).”

In the song, he teaches investors which investment to stay away from and what to do instead.

Towards the beginning, Kedia in his musical voice explains that while fashion and luxury gadgets as well as curated brand advertisements may lure one everyday, they must not fall into the trap because they are depreciating assets.

“Paise mail nahi haathon ka khazana,” he says, calling money important.

Next, he says that you must party within limits, and not show off your wealth. He further advises to stay away from EMIs as they are a trap and one might get caught in a cycle, eventually ruining their lives.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the song, Vijay Kedia offers advice on how to invest and save money instead.

He says that you must invest with the savings from your income. Kedia advises to start an SIP.

“10 hazar mahine ka 20 saal lagana, 12% se crore hai ho jana (Invest ₹10,000 a month for 20 years, with a 12% interest your investment will turn into a crore),” he sings.

Social media in awe The video soon went viral on social media, with people applauding Kedia's three-minute long song on investments.

“As always informative, right in topic, lovely times and music and singing. Why people go to finance courses and influencer when you get the wisdom here in 3-4 mins on simple and effective way. Hats off to you [sic],” a user commented.

Advertisement

“I think God has sent his best student for all of us to be protected from unseen moment life by taking precautions, explained beautifully by sir,” another chimed in.

“Melodious with powerful lesson to learn. Isko kehtay hai simple basha main samjana (This is called explaining with simple words)," a third user commented.