Vijay Mallya extradition order by UK court has not come into effect yet: Centre

The ministry of external affairs on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the extradition order of liquor baron Vijay Mallya by the highest court in the United Kingdom has not come into effect yet. The central government told the apex court that it is not aware of the 'secret' ongoing proceedings of in the UK which are delaying Mallya's extradition, according to news agency ANI.

The ministry of external affairs on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the extradition order of liquor baron Vijay Mallya by the highest court in the United Kingdom has not come into effect yet. The central government told the apex court that it is not aware of the 'secret' ongoing proceedings of in the UK which are delaying Mallya's extradition, according to news agency ANI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that government is neither aware of the nature of the proceedings nor is a party to it in the UK Supreme Court which had cleared the extradition of Mallya to India, the news agency reported.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that government is neither aware of the nature of the proceedings nor is a party to it in the UK Supreme Court which had cleared the extradition of Mallya to India, the news agency reported. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Mallya’s counsel was also unable to state by when legal, extradition proceedings will end in the UK. The Supreme Court asked Mallya’s lawyer to provide clarity on the nature of current proceedings in the UK in the next hearing.