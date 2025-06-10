Vijay Mallya ‘overwhelmed’ by podcast gaining 2 crore views, says ‘fills my heart with joy, factual story being heard…’

Vijay Mallya, the former owner of 2025 IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has reacted to the reception of his extensive podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani.

The podcast, titled ‘Vijay Mallya Podcast: Rise & Downfall Of Kingfisher Airlines, Loans & RCB’, has so far garnered 2 crore views on YouTube, besides multiple clips being shared on other social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

In a post on X on June 10, Vijay Mallya wrote: “To say that I am humbled and overwhelmed is well short of what I truly feel.”

“A big heartfelt thank you to all those who took the time to watch my 4 hour plus podcast with @rajshamani 20 million views on YouTube alone in 4 days and god knows how many more reposts on Instagram and Facebook fills my heart with joy that my true factual story is being heard. May god bless you all. (sic)” he added.

Vijay Mallya's podcast appearance Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, fled India in 2016 after being accused in a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore. During the podcast he denied all allegations and issued a rare apology to his former employees while reflecting on the fall of Kingfisher Airlines.

He also spoke at length about his first media appearance in nine years, the rise and collapse of Kingfisher, and how he founded the IPL franchise team RCB.

When asked by when Shamani, “Would you be willing to return to country if you are assured fair time”. The fugitive responded, “If I am assured, Absolutely I will. I will think about it seriously.”

‘Call me fugitive, but flew on prescheduled visit’ On the allegations of financial misconduct, Vijay Mallya said, “You may call me a fugitive for not going to India post March, but I didn’t run away. I flew on a prescheduled visit. Fair enough, I didn’t return for reasons that I consider are valid… so if you want to call me a fugitive, go ahead. But where is the ‘chor’ (thief) coming from? Where is the ‘chori’ (theft)? From where is the ‘chor’ [thief] comming from? Where is ‘chori’ [theft]?”

Vijay Mallya lives in Britain at present, and has been embroiled in a long legal battle with lenders – as well as the Indian authorities – following the 2012 collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He is accused of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of over ₹9,000 crore (approximately $1.2 billion), primarily through loans granted to Kingfisher Airlines.