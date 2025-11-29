Vijay Shekhar Sharma buys Tesla Model Y: Inside Paytm CEO's latest luxury shopping spree

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, has become one of the latest high-profile Indians to own a Tesla after the Elon Musk-run company set its foortsteps in the country. Vijay Shekhar Sharma earlier this week took the delivery of the much sought-after Tesla Model Y as the company opened its store in Gurugram.

While Sharma did not make any announcement about his Tesla Model Y purchase, pictures of the Paytm CEO taking its delivery flooded the social media.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma buys Tesla Model Y The Tesla Model Y purchased by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma comes in the colour “Glacier Blue”.

He is also one of the original 2016 Model 3 reservation holders, when Tesla had not even opened a store in India.

The luxury car was delivered to the Paytm CEO by Tesla India head Sharad Agarwal.

Tesla Model Y price in India, specifications The ex-showroom price for the Tesla Model Y in India starts at ₹59.89 lakh for the base Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model and goes up to ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD variant.

The base RWD model has a 64kWh battery with a claimed range of 500km, while the Long Range version has a 84.2kWh battery with a claimed range of 661 kilometres.

Tesla now open in Gurugram Tesla India announced the opening of its first Tesla Centre in Gurugram on Thursday, marking a major step in its plan to expand electric mobility in the country.

The new centre at Orchid Business Park will offer retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging, all from one location.

This launch comes after Tesla India entered the market in July and began widening its presence through experience centers in Mumbai and Delhi, along with three charging sites across these cities.