Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Bahl, Varun Berry: Meet the mentors of Nikhil Kamath and Kishore Biyani's The Foundery

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Future Group co-founder Kishore Biyani have come together to introduce The Foundery, a residential business launchpad designed to back early-stage startups.

The programme, aimed at helping Indian startups to gain momentum, promises to turn aspiring entrepreneurs into co-founders of funded, launch-ready businesses within three months.

The Foundery is a 90-day immersive experience for participants that guides them through a range of matters from concept development to investment readiness.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Bahl, and Rama Bijapurkar are some of the mentors of The Foundery, whose programme is based out of Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Here is everything you need to know about them.