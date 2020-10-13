Vijayawada engineer finds place in Hurun list of India's richest self-made entrepreneurs1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
Sriharsha Majety, founder of Bundl Technologies, the parent holding company of Swiggy, is worth ₹1,400 cr
With a wealth of ₹1,400 crore, 34-year-old Sriharsha Majety, found a place in the enviable "IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020" , released on Tuesday.
Majety, founder of Bundl Technologies, is the only person in the list who has his business headquarters in a tier 2 city like Vijayawada while most of the people who made it to the list are from Bengaluru. The list is topped by the Zerodha founders, the Kamath brothers, with net worth at ₹24,000 crore.
Bundl Technologies, started by BITS Pilani alumni Majety and Nandan Reddy in 2013, is the parent holding company of food delivery app Swiggy.
Swiggy is backed by the likes of Tencent Holdings, Naspers Ltd. and DST Global among others. It has been challenging business conditions during the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, but continues to win global investor support.
Swiggy raised $156 million earlier this year from Naspers and others, with valuation at $3
