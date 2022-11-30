Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd and one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry who was also the face of Toyota in India passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. According to initial reports, Vikram Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.

Toyota India confirmed the development in a statement on its social media handles. The statement read, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S.Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm."

Vikram Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar. Vikram Kirloskar was a graduate in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He held several important positions at CII, SIAM and ARAI over the years.Vikram Kirloskar was the fourth generation head of the Kirloskar Group. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd. and also the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Vikram Kirloskar was last seen at the new generation Toyota Innova HyCross unveil event in Mumbai on November 25, 2022.

"I think the country's objective is to reduce carbon (emission). You have to look at it holistically and (on a) scientific basis and that's what we are doing," he told PTI when asked about Toyota Kirloskar Motor's strategy of focussing on hybrids at a time when electric vehicles (EVs) have started gaining traction in India.

Kirloskar argued that considering the current low level of renewable energy sources in India, EVs do not necessarily serve the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Biologics also condoled the death of Vikram Kirloskar and wrote on Twitter,"Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi."