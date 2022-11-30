Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar dies at the age of 642 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 06:12 AM IST
- Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64 due to a heart attack
Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd and one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry who was also the face of Toyota in India passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. According to initial reports, Vikram Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.