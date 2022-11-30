Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar dies at the age of 64

Toyota India confirmed the development in a statement on its social media handles. The statement read, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S.Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm."