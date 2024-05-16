'Vineet Nayyar provoked us to create...': Anand Mahindra shares his journey and an old photo in heartfelt tribute
Sharing a glimpse of Vineet Nayyar's journey, Anand Mahindra thanked the former Vice-Chairman of Tech Mahindra Nayyar for his wisdom, leadership, freindship and for “committing the crowning part of your career to the Mahindra Group”.
Vineet Nayyar, the former Vice-Chairman of Tech Mahindra, died on Thursday, May 16. He was 86. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar Thursday morning.