Sharing a glimpse of Vineet Nayyar's journey, Anand Mahindra thanked the former Vice-Chairman of Tech Mahindra Nayyar for his wisdom, leadership, freindship and for “committing the crowning part of your career to the Mahindra Group”.

Vineet Nayyar, the former Vice-Chairman of Tech Mahindra, died on Thursday, May 16. He was 86. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared the news of the passing of Vineet Nayyar Thursday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He provoked us to create what will perhaps be one of the most important legacies of our Group," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing a glimpse of Vineet's journey, Mahindra said he made a successful transition to the private sector becoming the Managing Director of HCL Corporation Ltd, and the Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies Ltd.

"And it was from there that he and two of his close colleagues journeyed to Mahindra British Telecom. We called them the Three Musketeers!," Mahindra said.

He further shared that the "three musketeers' came in with a startup mentality, "determined to take MBT (which they renamed Tech Mahindra) into the top ranks of the Indian IT industry—and that’s exactly what they did". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Most notably by the bold acquisition of Satyam, a deal spearheaded by Vineet. But I will personally be most grateful to him for his vision in exhorting us to establish Mahindra University, on the campus of the erstwhile Satyam Computer," Mahindra tweeted.

Anand Mahindra thanked Nayyar for his wisdom, leadership and for "committing the crowning part of your career to the Mahindra Group". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Above all, thank you for your friendship. You will always live on in our hearts," Anand Mahindra said in his tribute to Vineet Nayyar.

