Brewer Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev), on Monday announced the appointment of Vineet Sharma as vice president, marketing and new business development, for South Asia.

Sharma was till recently trade marketing director, South Asia for the maker of Budweiser and Corona beer.

Sharma will focus on growing the company’s existing portfolio of global brands while unlocking new avenues for products and experiences to address the evolving consumer and retail landscape, playing a key role in shaping AB InBev’s strategy for growth in India, the company said in a statement on Monday. Sharma will continue to spearhead the company’s trade marketing initiatives.

Sharma will work towards capitalizing emerging trends among the country's beer drinking population. “He will play a critical role in revolutionizing our marketing strategies, innovations and engagement with consumers while finding whitespace opportunities to lead AB InBev to continued and sustainable success," said Kartikeya Sharma, president, India and Southeast Asia, AB InBev.

Sharma joined the company in 2016—after stint in several large fast moving consumer goods companies such as ITC Limited, Dabur International Limited and Unilever in South East Asia, India, Middle East and North Africa.

