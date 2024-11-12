Kamala Harris supporter Vinod Khosla puts feud aside, congratulates Elon Musk, warns against ’RFK’s Kooky Science’

Vinod Khosla urged the Trump administration to address climate change and not abandon alls like Ukraine. He criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine skepticism while praising Elon Musk's role in Trump's victory and expressing hopes for positive influence under the new leadership.

Sayantani
Published12 Nov 2024, 09:14 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. president Donald Trump, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 5, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. president Donald Trump, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 5, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Silicon Valley billionaire Vinod Khosla, known for his backing of Kamala Harris in the recent US elections, took to social media to congratulate Elon Musk on Donald Trump’s victory. In his post, Khosla not only celebrated Elon Musk’s role in the outcome but also shared his hopes for the new administration, outlining what he expects the SpaceX CEO to influence, and what he hopes Trump will avoid.

“Congratulations Elon Musk on the win. Hopefully, you can get Trump to do some of the things he said he'd do and not do some of the things he promised to do,” Khosla wrote, directing his message to the tech mogul.

Trump picks China hawk, campaign manager, youngest Congresswoman for his cabinet

Khosla’s Vision for Trump's Presidency

Vinod Khosla’s post didn’t stop at mere congratulations. He used the opportunity to highlight key areas where he hopes Musk’s influence will be felt under Trump’s leadership. “Make the best of it now for the country. For example, if we can focus in FDA on better regulation instead of RFK kooky science, it would be good,” Khosla added, referencing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is expected to have a significant role in the Trump administration.

Khosla continued, urging Trump’s administration to pay attention to climate change, a cause Musk has been vocal about supporting. “Attention to climate, which you subscribe to, would be good. Under the MAGA banner, I hope we don’t abandon our allies and Ukraine,” Khosla added.

Meet Elise Stefanik: President-elect Donald Trump's chosen US Ambassador to UN

Addressing RFK Jr.'s Controversial Stance on Vaccines

Vinod Khosla’s comment on “RFK kooky science” was a pointed reference to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial stance on vaccines. Kennedy, who has been a vocal critic of vaccine safety, is expected to play a key role in the Donald Trump administration. Despite being popular for his physical fitness, Kennedy’s vaccine scepticism has drawn criticism from the medical community.

Donald Trump 2.0 Cabinet: Elon Musk, Mike Pompeo, Kennedy Jr in the mix?

In response to such criticism, Kennedy defended his position in an interview with NBC News, stating, “I’m not going to take away anybody’s vaccines. If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have a choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.” Kennedy pledged to ensure that scientific safety studies and efficacy data are available to the public, allowing individuals to make informed decisions about vaccines.

Elon Musk’s Role in Trump’s Election Campaign

Vinod Khosla is not the only high-profile figure to praise Elon Musk’s involvement in Donald Trump’s campaign.

Elon Musk's net worth crosses $300 billion post Tesla's 30 percent share surge

Mark Cuban and Naval Ravikant also commended Musk’s role in supporting Trump’s victory. The billionaire entrepreneur has become a polarising figure on social media, especially after recent disagreements with Khosla on the platform X, where the two were seen publicly clashing.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Kamala Harris supporter Vinod Khosla puts feud aside, congratulates Elon Musk, warns against 'RFK's Kooky Science'

