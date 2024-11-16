Vinod Khosla: Silicon Valley’s persistent provocateur
Summary
- Here is the journey of Vinod Khosla, from his early entrepreneurial failures to co-founding Sun Microsystems and then Khosla Ventures
One man who will be deeply disappointed with Donald Trump’s victorious run in the US presidential election will be Vinod Khosla. In the run-up to the elections, Khosla engaged in a bitter and public debate with Trump’s principal backer Elon Musk on the latter’s platform X, arguing that “No delusional person would be president, and this guy is certifiable with no values." For this, he invited abundant vitriol from Musk and criticism from a section of the Republican party which he had supported and voted for in the past before turning into an independent.