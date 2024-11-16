Vinod Khosla: Silicon Valley’s persistent provocateur

Moving to the US on a full scholarship for his master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, he went on to do an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Even in this, he displayed doggedness (some call it cussedness), which is a feature of his life. His initial application to Stanford for admission to its MBA program was rejected for lack of work experience. Khosla promptly went and took up two jobs and after a year, reapplied, only to be rejected again. Though by then he had been accepted by Carnegie Mellon for an MBA program, he kept hounding the admissions officers till finally a dropout by another student finally earned him a spot at Stanford where he received an MBA degree in 1980.