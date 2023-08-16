VIP Industries elevates CFO as MD designate after Anindya Dutta resigns1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Kashiramka joined VIP Industries on 7 April 2020, and was appointed executive director and CFO of the company with effect from 8 May, 2023
New Delhi: Luggage maker VIP Industries Ltd. has announced the appointment of Neetu Kashiramka as the company’s managing director (MD) designate, effective August 15, following the resignation of Anindya Dutta.
