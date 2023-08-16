New Delhi: Luggage maker VIP Industries Ltd. has announced the appointment of Neetu Kashiramka as the company’s managing director (MD) designate, effective August 15, following the resignation of Anindya Dutta.

Kashiramka will continue as the chief financial officer (CFO), while additionally taking over the responsibility of a managing director designate till 13 November. She will take over as managing director and CFO of the company, effective 14 November, subject to shareholder’s approval, the company said in a statement.

Dutta stepped down form his role of the managing director on 14 August, citing personal reasons.

Kashiramka joined VIP Industries on 7 April 2020, and was appointed executive director and CFO with effect from 8 May, 2023. Kashiramka is a qualified chartered accountant having over 26 years of post-qualification experience. Before joining the company, she worked as CFO at Greaves Cotton Limited. Kashiramka started her career with Kewal Kiran & Company and thereafter moved to Jyothy Laboratories Limited.

Dutta was appointed as managing director of the company in February 2021.

VIP Industries Ltd. is among Asia’s largest luggage makers, headquartered in Mumbai. VIP Industries Ltd. has more than 10000 points of sale apart from a network of retailers in 45 countries. To date VIP Industries Ltd. has sold over 100 million pieces of luggage to travellers around the world.