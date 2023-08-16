VIP Industries elevates CFO as MD designate after Anindya Dutta resigns

Kashiramka joined VIP Industries on 7 April 2020, and was appointed executive director and CFO with effect from 8 May, 2023. Kashiramka is a qualified chartered accountant having over 26 years of post-qualification experience. Before joining the company, she worked as CFO at Greaves Cotton Limited. Kashiramka started her career with Kewal Kiran & Company and thereafter moved to Jyothy Laboratories Limited.