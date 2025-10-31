Viral video: Nvidia's Jensen Huang enjoys beer and fried chicken with Hyundai, Samsung chiefs; brings gifts for fans

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was seen hanging out with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chung, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Huang's fans were taken by surprise as the video circulated on social media.

Jensen Huang had earlier met the chiefs of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor during his first official visit in more than a decade to South Korea on Thursday.

In the evening, the three CEOs met each other over beer and fried chicken at the Gangnam district of South Korea.

They met as part of a popular Korean after-work pairing known as “chimaek” at Kkanbu Chicken, a local restaurant chain in the upscale district of Seoul.

Check out the video of Jensen Huang, Lee Jae-yong and Euisun Chung enjoying themselves in South Korea:

Jensen Huang, Lee Jae-yong and Euisun Chung met in the evening at Kkanbu Chicken, with the restaurant's name loosely translating to “close friend” or “trusted partner”.

Jensen Huang hands out gifts, pays everyone's bills Hundreds of fans and media personnel gathered around the area where the restaurant is located, in order to get a glimpse of Jensen Huang and his associates.

The Nvidia CEO, whose AI chipmaking firm became the first ever company to reach $5 trillion market cap, is known for interacting with fans and taking selfies.

And he did not disappoint.

According to an X user, Huang had a blast at the restaurant, stood up and said cheers to everyone inside it. He then said that their dinners were on him, urging customers to “enjoy all the chicken and beer”.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and dark trousers, the Nvidia CEO then emerged from the restaurant and handed baskets of chicken and fried cheese to those gathered gathered outside, AFP reported.

Huang gave an AI computer to Lee and Chung with a note on each box reading: "To our partnership and future of the world".

He also took a shot with the executives, linking arms with them in a symbolisation of friendship and trust.

What is Jensen Huang doing in South Korea? Jensen Huang was on an official visit to South Korea, where he met the Hyundai and Samsung chiefs, highlighting Nvidia's deepening ties with tech and auto companies.

Nvidia on Friday forged a landmark deal to supply its technology to Samsung Electronics Co., Hyundai Motor Group and SK Group.

He said earlier that he was looking forward to meeting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday.

Huang is in the country attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit on Friday.