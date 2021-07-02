Virat Kohli-backed company reaches $3.5 billion valuation

The startup, which provides health, travel and auto insurance, said the latest funding round is subject to regulatory approvals. The company, formally called Go Digit General Insurance Co., became a unicorn when it was valued at $1.9 billion in January. It’s now almost doubling its valuation and has raised a total of $442 million.Digit was founded in 2017 by Kamesh Goyal, an ex-KPMG executive and a three-decade veteran of the insurance industry. Its first investor was Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, who is of Indian origin, and early backers also included India test cricket captain Virat Kohli and TVS Capital Funds.Goyal, 55, got his start inspecting motor vehicles and factories for a large state-owned insurer. His startup now has over 20 million customers and has processed nearly half a million claims.