Virat Kohli's Bengaluru pub One 8 Commune runs into trouble… booked for THIS violation

Indian men's cricket team sportstar and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) banner player Virat Kohli's pub and restaurant in the southern city's posh Cubbon Park area has run into trouble with local authorities again, according to an ANI report.

Why the case? Cubbon Park police have registered a suo-moto case against Virat Kohli-owned establishment ‘One 8 Commune’, for violations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), it added.

The pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA, for not having a designated zone within the restaurant for smoking, the report said.

Not the first time… This is not the first time that the Virat Kohli-owned pub and restaurant is facing action.

In June 2024, One 8 Commune was slapped with an FIR for operating beyond the stipulated time.

Later, in December 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had also issued a notice to the restaurant for not obtaining an no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, for operations. (With inputs from ANI)

