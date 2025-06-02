Subscribe

Virat Kohli's Bengaluru pub One 8 Commune runs into trouble… booked for THIS violation

Virat Kohli's pub and restaurant in Bengaluru's posh Cubbon Park area has ran into trouble with local authorities for a violation of rules. Here's what happened…

Jocelyn Fernandes( with inputs from ANI)
Published2 Jun 2025, 11:21 AM IST
File photo of Virat Kohli practising ahead of an IPL match in April 2025.
File photo of Virat Kohli practising ahead of an IPL match in April 2025. (Reuters)

Indian men's cricket team sportstar and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) banner player Virat Kohli's pub and restaurant in the southern city's posh Cubbon Park area has run into trouble with local authorities again, according to an ANI report.

Why the case?

Cubbon Park police have registered a suo-moto case against Virat Kohli-owned establishment ‘One 8 Commune’, for violations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), it added.

The pub has been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA, for not having a designated zone within the restaurant for smoking, the report said.

Not the first time…

This is not the first time that the Virat Kohli-owned pub and restaurant is facing action. 

  • In June 2024, One 8 Commune was slapped with an FIR for operating beyond the stipulated time.
  • Later, in December 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had also issued a notice to the restaurant for not obtaining an no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department, for operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • Establishments must comply with local laws regarding smoking zones.
  • Repeated violations can lead to increased scrutiny and legal repercussions for businesses.
  • Regulatory compliance is essential for maintaining a positive reputation in the hospitality industry.
 
