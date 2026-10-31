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Virat Kohli takes big leap in Agilitas Sports stakes after One8 merger; what it means for both companies? Full details

Koushik Paul
Published31 Oct 2026, 01:35 PM IST
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Virat Kohli (R) speaks with Abhishek Ganguly, co-founder and CEO of Agilitas Sports, during the launch event of One8 in June 2026.
Virat Kohli (R) speaks with Abhishek Ganguly, co-founder and CEO of Agilitas Sports, during the launch event of One8 in June 2026. (One8/X)
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Virat Kohli took a big leap as far as his ownership in in Agilitas Sports, as the former India captain increased his ownership from 1.4% to 6.4%, following the merger of the cricketer's brand One8 Sports. The development came into light after both Agilitas Sports and One8 Sports issued a joint public statement. Kohli is currently on national duty for the ODIs in New Zealand.

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The merger was approved by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of One8 Sports Pvt Ltd with Agilitas. The 38-year-old will remain as the co-founder of the One8 Sports and remain closely involved in building the sportswear brand, the statement further added.

Also Read | SC looks beyond firecracker bans, suggests Virat Kohli-led awareness campaign

Kohli, in 2025, had invested 40 crore in Agilitas Sports as an investor and co-creator. Agilitas is backed by former Puma India and South-East Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly.

What the merger means for Agilitas & One8?

The merger will give One8 access to Agilitas' capabilities across product development, design, research and development, manufacturing and retail. One8's integration with Agilitas will also help the newly-launched brand to expand into new sporting categories and develop into a global Indian sportswear brand.

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With the backing of Agilitas, One8 plans to expand its horizon and grow its presence in markets including the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Reacting to the developmenr Kohli said that it was his dream to build a sports brand while he is still playing the game.

"The opportunity to realise a dream of mine in terms of building a sports brand while I was still playing was something I always wanted," Kohli said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's business portfolio: From Vault gyms to FC Goa and One8

All you need to know about Agilitas Sports

Agilitas Sports is an Indian sportswear company with capabilities across product development, manufacturing, brand building, distribution and retail. One8 joins the Agilitas portfolio, which already has Lotto, along with Mochiko Shoes, its sports footwear manufacturing business, and consumer-facing retail initiatives such as Sports Yard.

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In 2023, Agilitas Sports acquired sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes, India's largest sports footwear manufacturer for the domestic market, for an undisclosed amount.

According to a MoneyControl report, Kohli owned 944,400 shares at Agilitas before the merger with One8, at a valuation of 3,100 crore. Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had also invested 15.78 crore in Agilitas at the same valuation, the same report added.

All you need to know about One8

The One8 sports brand was co-created by Kohli and launched in June earlier this year. The One8 portfolio features sports performance and lifestyle products. The One8 introduced its flagship footwear - Seam XVIII Signature sneaker - which was priced at 9230. Notably, Kohli ended his Test career at 9230 runs.

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Also Read | Agilitas Sports raises ₹225 crore from Nexus Venture Partners and Rainmatter

The initial footwear release of One8 saw massive response, reportedly selling 1.5 lakh pairs within the first 24 hours. The launch event took place at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, and had singer Karan Aujla performing at the event.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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