India's star batter Virat Kohli will end his 8-year deal with Puma India and will join Agilitas Sports as its brand ambassador, a CNBC TV18 report said on Wednesday. The decision ended a long-standing association between Virat Kohli and Puma, which began in 2017 with a ₹110 crore deal.

"It's a privilege to be part of a great list of athletes that Puma has. Not just today's icons like Usain Bolt but also the brand's rich history with Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry, and others," Virat Kohli said after signing the deal with Puma in February 2017.

Virat Kohli is set to be the new face of Agilitas Sports, a company founded by former managing director (MD) of Puma India Abhishek Ganguly. As per the report, Virat Kohli will not only endorse the products of the company but will also have stakes in Agilitas Sports.

Interestingly, Abhishek Ganguly was part of the Puma India team, when Virat Kohli came onboard with the brand. "Virat has transformed the way fitness is looked at in Indian cricket. He has emphasized the role of an athlete and reshaped cricket in the millennial culture, thus endorsing our brand ethos. He is a youth icon with an effortless style," Ganguly said in 2017.

Agilitas Sports' growth

Abhishek Ganguly started Agilitas Sports in May 2023 and the company witnessed exponential growth in a few months. Recently, Agilitas Sports grabbed ₹100 crore funding from Nexus Venture which exemplifies its rising influence in the sports industry.

While speaking with Mint, Abhishek Ganguly said that the company will use the funds to boost manufacturing capabilities and to launch new sportswear brands, either through acquisitions or partnerships with global and local brands.

He underscored the multifaceted spectrum of consumers interested in sports footwear and apparel within the Indian market, motivating Agilitas to venture into sports retailing. Agilitas is contemplating either acquiring sportswear brands that primarily operate online or establishing enduring distribution partnerships with renowned international or domestic brands within the sports industry.

