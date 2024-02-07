Virat Kohli to end his 8-year deal with Puma; join Agilitas Sports as brand ambassador: Report
India's star batter Virat Kohli will end his 8-year deal with Puma India and will join Agilitas Sports as its brand ambassador, a CNBC TV18 report said on Wednesday. The decision ended a long-standing association between Virat Kohli and Puma, which began in 2017 with a ₹110 crore deal.