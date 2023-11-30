Visa-free travel best way to draw tourists: Booking Holdings CEO
Booking Holdings CEO, Glenn D. Fogel, highlights the importance of visa-free access for boosting tourism. He also discusses the impact of the pandemic on business travel and the potential for sustainable travel.
New Delhi: The Indian travel industry is gaining momentum globally, with countries announcing visa-free arrivals for Indian passport holders. It is expected to boost outbound travel from the second-largest travel market. Since a survey by Booking.com revealed that Indians plan to travel more in the months to come, the firm is actively deploying resources in India and investing $250 million to establish a data centre in Bengaluru. In an interview, Glenn D. Fogel, the chief executive of Dutch travel major Booking Holdings, said India was a focus country, irrespective of China’s presence. It also operates Agoda for selling hotels across Asia, Kayak for flight monitoring, and Priceline US. Edited excerpts: