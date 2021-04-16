NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Independent media agency Madison Media on Friday announced that it has promoted Vishal Chinchankar as chief executive officer (CEO) of its digital agency Madison Digital and Madison Media Ultra.

He was serving the advertising firm as its chief digital officer.

Also Read | India needs to learn from the Suez crisis

“Vishal’s clarity of vision and relentless passion has put Madison Digital right on top over these past three years. In addition to strong domain expertise, he has also been highly successful in building the business. As a natural evolution it is only fitting that in addition to leading the agency’s overall digital agenda, he also runs the whole media business of Madison Ultra," said Vikram Sakhuja, partner and group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.

With over 22 years of experience in domestic and international markets, Chinchankar has worked in marketing services and business development involving both startups and corporate organizations. He has been instrumental in shaping the digital arm (Madison Digital) since his appointment at Madison Media in 2017. Besides, he has also been giving responsibility to drive a few integrated mandates under Madison Media Ultra, the unit that handles Marico and Atomberg, among other businesses.

The advertising firm, in a statement, claimed that Madison Digital, under the leadership of Chinchankar, has grown 10x in terms of billing in the last three years, to become a 150-employee strong outfit with capabilities in branding, performance and creative solutions. The agency currently handles the digital duties of multiple firms across categories, including Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Abbott, Marico, McDonalds, Viacom 18, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, and others. Madison Digital is part of Madison World, which, through its 11 companies, served as many as 500 advertisers last year.

On his new role, Chinchankar, said, “The work done at Madison Digital has been exceptional and completely on the back of an extremely talented team. We‘re determined to work towards making Madison Digital bigger and better than it already is, while keeping clients and the agency’s values at the core of our work."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via