Vishal Chinchankar promoted as CEO, Madison Digital and Media Ultra

The advertising firm, in a statement, claimed that Madison Digital, under the leadership of Chinchankar, has grown 10x in terms of billing in the last three years, to become a 150-employee strong outfit with capabilities in branding, performance and creative solutions. The agency currently handles the digital duties of multiple firms across categories, including Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Abbott, Marico, McDonalds, Viacom 18, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, and others. Madison Digital is part of Madison World, which, through its 11 companies, served as many as 500 advertisers last year.