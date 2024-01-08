Vistara CEO Kannan hopes for cost reduction in the Budget
Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan expects government measures to improve operating climate for airlines in India, including cost reduction and favourable operating conditions.
New Delhi: The airline industry expects the government to announce measures that imp-rove the operating climate for airline companies in India through measures that reduce cost of operations for the airline, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said Monday.
