‘Vistara is looking to lease Boeing planes’

We have opportunities with flights to Bangkok, as we have the rights (under bilateral agreements) to operate on the route. We can ramp up to London. We have five flights a week out of Delhi (to London), which will go up to seven times a week from May. We operate three weekly flights to Frankfurt. But, we don’t have (more) widebody aircraft to increase frequencies. Unless we get more aircraft, we can’t start more (long-haul) flights.