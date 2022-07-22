“Ravinder Takkar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, was appointed as such by the Board of Directors of the Company on 19th August, 2019 for a term of 3 years, which term shall come to an end on close of business hours on 18th August, 2022," the statement read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company also said that Moondra will be appointed the CEO for a period of three years effective 19 August, 2022
It said, “The Board of the Company, at its meeting held a while ago has, based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Akshaya Moondra, currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 3 years effective 19th August, 2022."
The firm further clarified that Takkar will continue to be a Non-Executive and Non Independent Director of the company post completion of his term as the MD and CEO of the company.