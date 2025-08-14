Vodafone Idea names new CEO: Who is Abhijit Kishore?

Telecom major Vodafone Idea has named current chief operating officer Abhijit Kishore as its next Chief Executive Officer.

He will replace CEO Akshaya Moondra when his term ends this month, the company said in an exchange filing on August 14. Moondra was appointed to the role for a duration of three years on August 19, 2022, replacing then CEO Ravinder Takkar. His term ends on August 18, 2025.

The filing noted that the decision was made during the company's board meeting on August 14. The filing added that Kishore was recommended for the role by the company's nomination and remuneration committee.

Akshaya Moondra's term ends on August 18 “The appointment is necessitated due to Akshaya Moondra ceasing to be the CEO upon completion of his term of three years, which is ending on close of business hours on 18th August, 2025,” the statement read.

He has also been appointed for a period of three years, starting from August 19, 2025.

Notably, Kishore's time at the helm comes as the telecom giant battles debt troubles amid the humongous adjusted gross revenue (AGR) bills.

Who is Abhijit Kishore? Abhijit Kishore is currently the COO of Vi and has been associated with the company since March 2015. In that time, he has held multiple senior leadership roles within the organisation, both at circle operations and corporate levels, the exchange filing added.

Prior to taking on the role of COO, he headed the Enterprise Business of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) as the Chief Enterprise Business Officer; and in the past, he has served as the Circle Business Head for Gujarat and Kerala circles where he successfully launched the first 4G in India.

The company added that Kishore holds over 27 years of experience in the Indian telecom industry across functions and geographies.