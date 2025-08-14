Subscribe

Vodafone Idea names new CEO: Who is Abhijit Kishore?

Industry veteran and insider Abhijit Kishore is set to take charge of troubled telecom giant Vodafone Idea on August 19. The current COO takes the role of CEO at a time when the company battles debt and AGR fines. Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Aug 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Industry veteran and current COO Abhijit Kishore has been announced as the new CEO of troubled telecom giant Vodafone Idea.
Industry veteran and current COO Abhijit Kishore has been announced as the new CEO of troubled telecom giant Vodafone Idea. (Reuters / Phil Noble / File )

Telecom major Vodafone Idea has named current chief operating officer Abhijit Kishore as its next Chief Executive Officer.

He will replace CEO Akshaya Moondra when his term ends this month, the company said in an exchange filing on August 14. Moondra was appointed to the role for a duration of three years on August 19, 2022, replacing then CEO Ravinder Takkar. His term ends on August 18, 2025.

The filing noted that the decision was made during the company's board meeting on August 14. The filing added that Kishore was recommended for the role by the company's nomination and remuneration committee.

Akshaya Moondra's term ends on August 18

“The appointment is necessitated due to Akshaya Moondra ceasing to be the CEO upon completion of his term of three years, which is ending on close of business hours on 18th August, 2025,” the statement read.

He has also been appointed for a period of three years, starting from August 19, 2025.

Notably, Kishore's time at the helm comes as the telecom giant battles debt troubles amid the humongous adjusted gross revenue (AGR) bills.

Who is Abhijit Kishore?

Abhijit Kishore is currently the COO of Vi and has been associated with the company since March 2015. In that time, he has held multiple senior leadership roles within the organisation, both at circle operations and corporate levels, the exchange filing added.

Prior to taking on the role of COO, he headed the Enterprise Business of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) as the Chief Enterprise Business Officer; and in the past, he has served as the Circle Business Head for Gujarat and Kerala circles where he successfully launched the first 4G in India.

The company added that Kishore holds over 27 years of experience in the Indian telecom industry across functions and geographies.

He is an alumnus of Delhi University and FORE School of Management, Delhi, and has also completed the Senior Leadership Programs from IIM Ahmedabad and London Business School.

 
