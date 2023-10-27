Hello User
Vodafone Idea to boost investment in 5G network rollout in India

Vodafone Idea to boost investment in 5G network rollout in India

Gulveen Aulakh

  • In the race to 5G deployment in India, Vodafone Idea trails its competitors - Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea plans to ramp up investments in the forthcoming quarters for the deployment of its 5G network, while continuing to enhance its 4G infrastructure, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said at the India Mobile Congress on Friday.

“In the coming quarters Vodafone idea will initiate significant investments in order to roll out 5G networks and further expand 4G coverage across the country. Moreover, the company is determined to realize the government's vision of establishing a robust supply chain in critical and emerging areas, including OpenRAN. This endeavor will enable innovative Indian companies to design both hardware and software for the global markets," Birla said.

The chairman highlighted the strides made by Vodafone Idea over the past year, readying the core network for 5G. He also pointed out the development of advanced use cases by the company, slated to impact key sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, and logistics, among others.

“This encompasses the entire value chain of major enterprises, and also of MSMEs, which we believe are engines for growth and employment that contribute significantly to India's progress," he said.

In the race to 5G deployment in India, Vodafone Idea trails its competitors, with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel already having established an extensive 5G infrastructure, boasting nearly 350,000 setups combined.

Birla commended the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to digital inclusivity and lauded India's digital transformation as a global model for fostering both technological transition and inclusive development.

“India has now clearly emerged as a champion for the Global South. Inspired by honorable Prime Minister's vision, many countries in the Global South are now eager to adopt India's pathbreaking digital in public infrastructure assets across identity payments and data management," he said.

As India's digital ecosystem stands on the edge of unparalleled growth, Birla highlighted the rapid rise in broadband users, currently exceeding 800 million. He credited the telecom sector as the driving force behind the nation's flourishing digital economy.

“Today India is actively engaging in the development of standards for future technologies in areas like 6G guided by the vision of honorable Prime Minister, I want to again commend the honorable Prime Minister and the government for their leadership and tremendous support," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST
