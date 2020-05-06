Home > Companies > People > Volkswagen Passenger Cars India appoints Abbey Thomas as head of marketing
A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files (REUTERS)
A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/Files (REUTERS)

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India appoints Abbey Thomas as head of marketing

1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2020, 08:44 PM IST PTI

  • Thomas will be reporting to Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp in his new role as head of marketing
  • Thomas takes over from Bishwajeet Samal, who moves to Wolfsburg, Germany for an international assignment with Volkswagen AG, the company added

NEW DELHI : Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced appointment of Abbey Thomas as head of marketing with immediate effect.

With over 25 years of expansive automotive industry experience, Thomas who had previously worked with Audi India as head of planning (Product & Sales) will be spearheading marketing strategy for the VW brand in India, the company said in a statement.

Thomas takes over from Bishwajeet Samal, who moves to Wolfsburg, Germany for an international assignment with Volkswagen AG, the company added.

He joined the VW Group in 2011. Prior to joining the group, he worked with several European and Asian car manufacturers across the globe.

Thomas will be reporting to Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp in his new role as head of marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Knapp said, “At Volkswagen, our philosophy is to nurture our in-house talent and create a growth journey for our employees within the Group.

We are extremely delighted to have Abbey on-board with us, whose extensive experience will strengthen our brand salience across our stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Volkswagen the world's largest carmaker by sales, resumed work (AP)

Volkswagen re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

2 min read . 27 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout