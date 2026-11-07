Voltas gets a new Chairman: Who is Sunil D'Souza, his career and education, and why is Noel Tata stepping down?

Voltas Ltd is set for a leadership change, with Sunil Alaric D'Souza taking over as Chairman from November 12, 2026, following Noel Tata's retirement upon attaining the age of 70, in line with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines.

The company's board approved Noel Tata's retirement as Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026, at its meeting on November 6. He will take over as Chairman Emeritus from November 12, Voltas said in an exchange filing.

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D'Souza, who is currently a Director on the Voltas board, will assume the chairmanship from the same date. He is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products.

Who is Sunil D'Souza? Sunil Alaric D'Souza is the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products, a position he has held since April 2020. He has more than three decades of experience in the consumer products industry, with a career spanning Hindustan Unilever, PepsiCo and Whirlpool India.

Before joining Tata Consumer Products, D'Souza served as Managing Director of Whirlpool India for more than four years. He played a major role in transforming the company's business in the country.

Earlier, he spent nearly 15 years at PepsiCo, where he held several leadership positions. His responsibilities included overseeing the commercial operations of the company's food and beverage portfolio and managing business operations across a large cluster of Asian countries.

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D'Souza began his career with Hindustan Unilever in 1993. His professional experience spans business strategy, growth, commercial operations and execution across consumer-facing businesses.

Sunil D'Souza's education and qualifications D'Souza holds an engineering degree from the University of Madras and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C).

His academic background in engineering and management, combined with his experience across major consumer goods companies, has shaped a career spanning manufacturing, business strategy and leadership roles.

Which Tata Group companies is Sunil D'Souza associated with? Apart from leading Tata Consumer Products as its MD and CEO, D'Souza serves on the boards of several companies within the Tata Group and its associated businesses.

These include Voltas Ltd, Tata Digital Pvt Ltd, Tata Starbucks Ltd, Capital Foods Pvt Ltd, Organic India Pvt Ltd and several overseas subsidiaries of Tata Consumer Products.

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His appointment as Voltas Chairman adds another leadership responsibility to his existing roles across the group.

Why is Noel Tata stepping down? Noel Tata's retirement from Voltas follows the Tata Group's governance guidelines, under which he is stepping down after attaining the age of 70.

He has been associated with Voltas since 2003. The company said his leadership, strategic guidance and contributions had helped shape its growth, strengthen its market position and create sustainable value.

His departure from the Voltas board is part of a broader transition across Tata Group companies. Noel Tata is also scheduled to retire from the boards of Trent and Titan in accordance with the group's governance guidelines.

Trent has announced his retirement as Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026, with his appointment as Chairman Emeritus from November 12. Titan has separately announced that he will retire as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and Vice-Chairman with effect from November 12.

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