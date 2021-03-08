VS Parthasarathy, the President of its Mobility Services Sector and Member of the Group Executive Board, has decided to resign from the post, effective close of April 1, 2021, to pursue personal interest, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited announced today

The company said in its regulatory filing that Parthasarathy desires, in this next phase of his career, to leverage his rich professional experience to consult, mentor, build and scale businesses and initiatives across business, education and society.

Parthasarathy, who has spent more than two decades in Mahindra & Mahindra, has over 3 decades of experience across diverse functions – HR, Finance, M&A, IT and international operations.

He is best known for his stint as the Group CFO from 2013 – 2020.

Parthasarathy said: “Thank you, Mahindra Family, for the best 21 years of my life. There are no words though, that can express how sincerely grateful I am for the privilege of working with people who are so talented and driven – my mentors, my juniors (who taught me more than I taught them) and the Board, for their support, guidance and trust over more than two decades. I look forward to the next stint with the tailwinds of support and blessings from the Mahindra family."

Anish Shah, who is the Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO of M&M Ltd., and is designated to take over as the Managing Director and CEO (Chief Executive officer) of M&M Ltd from April 2nd, 2021, will take additional charge of overseeing the Mobility Services Sector directly.

"Consequent to his decision to leave the Mahindra Group, Parthasarathy will resign from the Board of Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL). Dr. Anish Shah will join the Board of MLL and take over as the non-Executive Chairman of MLL effective April 2, 2021," the company said.

Commenting on the change, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said Parthasarathy, a multi-faceted personality with varied interests, has contributed significantly to the Mahindra Group in many diverse roles.

"I wish him well and am confident that he will leverage his rich professional experience to continue to make a real difference and leave his mark on India Inc and Indian society. I have no doubt that Anish will steer the Mobility Services Sector and MLL to greater heights," Mahindra added.





