Wadhawan moves SC against NCLAT stay against his offer for DHFL

Last week, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) led by Union Bank, and the Reserve Bank of India appointed administrator filed separate applications challenging NCLT's order that asked them to evaluate the offer by Wadhawan in the next 10 days. In its appeal, the administrator termed the NCLT order as “illegal and in breach of settled provision of law". The insolvency law prohibits the promoter or management of any bankrupt company from attempting to re-acquire it.

