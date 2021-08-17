Retail giant Walmart Inc. is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to develop a blockchain strategy, joining a growing number of major corporations exploring the viability of digital currencies such as Bitcoin. The position , based in Walmart’s Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters, will be responsible for developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap.

The candidate will also help identifying ‘crypto-related investment and partnerships,’ according to Walmart's job posting on its website. Bachelor’s degree in Business, Engineering, or related field and experience in Merger & Acquisitions, Investment Banking, Business Development, or related area are the minimum qualifications for the position.

Walmart is looking for a ‘visionary leader’ with at least 10 years of product management or technology experience to develop its blockchain strategy. While the retail giant's specific intentions weren’t immediately clear, the job description refers to the broad set of payment options for its customers in stores and online.

"As an expert in Digital Currencies/ Cryptocurrency and Blockchain related technologies, you will drive the vision for the product and capabilities roadmap. You will provide the leadership to identify technology and customer trends and the investments needed to build on those trends,'' it said.

The recruitment effort by Walmart comes after a similar job posting by rival Amazon.com Inc., indicating that the biggest retailers in the U.S. may soon let customers use cryptocurrencies to pay for their purchases.

Last month, Amazon advertised a job vacancy for a digital currency product lead, stirring speculation that it might accept digital coins for transactions. The e-commerce giant looked for a 'Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead' with plans to bring its payments systems into the crypto age. As per Amazon's job posting on the website, it sought an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

PayPal Holdings Inc. began letting select customers of its Venmo app buy, sell and hold digital currencies earlier this year and expanded the effort last week.

