Walmart layoffs: Who is Suresh Kumar, Indian-origin CTO called out by social media users amid recent job cuts?

Suresh Kumar, the Indian origin chief technology officer of Walmart in California, has hit the headlines amid reports of the retail giant cutting 1,500 tech jobs.

Walmart is cutting jobs at its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, along with its global technology team.

In a memo reviewed by Bloomberg, Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar and US CEO John Furner indicated that the decision to reduce the workforce by nearly 1,500 employees is intended to speed up decision-making and lessen complexities.

After reports on layoffs emerged, several social media users blamed CTO Suresh Kumar for the recent layoffs.

Who is Suresh Kumar? Suresh Kumar is the executive vice president, global chief technology officer (CTO), and chief development officer (CDO) of Walmart. With more than three decades of experience in the tech industry, he has worked with Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Suresh Kumar currently lives in Sunnyvale, California. Speaking to the Times of India earlier, Kumar shared that he was born in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru and spent his childhood there.

Kumar pursued his Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He secured a PhD in control systems from Princeton University.

The Walmart CTO recently shared his experience of studying at IIT.

In a post on LinkedIn, he wrote, “I completed my undergrad time in the late ‘80s, and one truth still stands out: learning never stops.”

He also offered guidance for recent graduates, encouraging them to stay curious, connect with inspiring individuals, and take pride in their work.

Kumar's post read, “Stay curious. Don’t just master your role - learn how your work connects to the bigger picture. Curiosity is a career superpower. Seek out people who inspire you. Ask questions. Listen deeply. Mentorship can come from unexpected places—look for those who challenge your thinking.”