Walmart’s CEO: ‘We are not as diverse as we wrant to be’

Walmart Inc. has been working on becoming more diverse, but still has work to do, according to Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon.

McMillon spoke in an interview on Leadership Live With David Rubenstein on Bloomberg Television. The CEO of the world’s largest retailer is also chairman of the Business Roundtable, a group of blue-chip corporate leaders who recently formed a special committee to advance racial equity in the wake of widespread protests over the death of George Floyd. Here were some other key insights from the discussion:

When asked about the increased attention being paid to racial diversity, sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement, McMillon said: “We have focused on diversity, but we are not as diverse as we want to be and aspire to be."

McMillon declined to confirm that a membership program called Walmart+ would be unveiled soon, but said it’s been testing different models, and that the company is confident “people want a membership from us."

During the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Walmart has hired more than 400,000 workers to meet increasing demand for food, computers and other goods. While about 60% of those employees were hired on a temporary basis, a large number in that group are likely to be kept on after the pandemic fades.

On requiring customers to wear masks: “We don’t currently mandate that, but it’s on our minds."

Walmart has provided more than 130,000 Covid-19 tests and would like to sell a vaccine when one becomes available.

Amazon has proved that speed and convenience are what customers want, McMillon said. And Walmart is using its 4,700 stores to offer pickup and delivery that make its strategy unique.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

