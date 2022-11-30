Want a four-day work week? Show the results of research to your boss

The companies in the study also skewed toward smaller businesses (from under 10 to over 400 employees) with fairly young worker populations. But the researchers say they are in talks with larger, better-known companies with 1,000 to 35,000 employees for 2023 pilots, which will also allow for control groups within companies. The participating organizations spanned tech (36%), professional services (27%) and nonprofits (9%), with the remainder spread across arts, manufacturing, construction, education, food, health care and retail. Most employees were based in the US, Ireland and Australia, with a small number in the UK, New Zealand and Canada.Critically, employees didn’t report an increase in the intensity of their work. A two-month pre-planning program included workshops on reducing work hours by eliminating unnecessary, inefficient and duplicitous work, rather than working in high gear. Most companies adopted four-day schedules, though a small percentage opted for shorter five-day schedules.