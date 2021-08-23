Want to build a strong luxury brand out of India: Sabyasachi

I’ve long gone past anger because I’ve always been controversy’s child. When you are the owner of a brand, you have to be prepared to take it all—the good, the bad and the ugly. I knew I would be sent to the doghouse when the collaboration was confirmed. But we are missing the bigger picture. H&M only collaborates with the most powerful businesses in the region, those that have a massive following. They do the collaboration only once. It pains me that for all our history, heritage and talent, Indians have only been producers. We’ve never been able to send a strong luxury brand out of India. We are reduced to manufacturers. It was a personal mission to change that. About the Sanganeri print (the collection uses digitized Sanganeri print on viscose, not hand block-printed on cotton or silk as is traditionally done by Rajasthani artisans): I used to buy (fake) Calvin Klein underwear from Bangkok when I was younger until I could afford the real thing. Today, too, someone who can’t afford luxury can buy the digitized version of a craft until they can afford the luxury version of the craft. Craft is high-maintenance—most people use a washing machine and not a dry cleaner. You can’t put artisanal products in a washing machine. Yes, I’ve done hybrids of Sanganeri prints, but because that’s what I am proud of in India. Commerce sustains everything. We have to use technology well or else we will not be able to dress the world’s population. Sustainability means different things for different economies.