Want to switch jobs? Hurry up! The Great Resignation could slow down

The Great Resignation could slow down as hiring freezes and headcount reductions come under heavy consideration for CEOs. According to KPMG's latest survey on CEO outlook, 58% of business leaders expect a recession over the next 12 months. Seven out of 10 believe a recession will disrupt anticipated growth. “With continued economic turmoil, there are signs the Great Resignation could be cooling down," the survey said, with 39% of CEOs having already implemented a hiring freeze, and 46% considering downsizing their workforce over the next 6 months.

