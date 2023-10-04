Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Everise
Brookfield had previously decided to sell a majority stake in Everise, but Tuesday’s statement did not specify whether Warburg indeed acquired a majority stake
Mumbai: Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has acquired a stake in IT services firm Everise Holdings at a valuation of $1 billion, the companies said in a statement. While Everise’s majority owner Brookfield Asset Management will retain some of its stake, co-owner Everstone will exit as part of the transaction.